Frank Sinatra's Favorite Egg Comfort Food Was Surprisingly Humble For The Star

After finding success as one of music's greatest crooners, Frank Sinatra traveled the world and developed a list of his favorite dishes, ranging from his favorite establishments that he found as an adult and the ones he loved in childhood. While Sinatra enjoyed finer recipes like Veal Milanese, Sinatra also had a go-to comfort food. Indeed, Ol' Blue Eyes would turn to the warm embrace of a traditional scrambled egg sandwich when he needed a moment of serene centering. Although it may seem simple and unassuming, Sinatra had a specific way for it to be made that served to not only honor his Italian-American heritage, but also enhance its flavor.

Preparing Sinatra's egg sandwiches doesn't require much in terms of flair or ingredients. The recipe was comprised of only eggs, milk, two slices of white bread, and a touch of salt and pepper. Sinatra preferred his eggs whisked to a fluffy, whipped consistency, and the bread lightly sauteed in Italian olive oil. Its simplicity is unsurprising, as Sinatra lived with a litany of health issues for most of his life, including diverticulitis, a common condition causing stomach inflammation. Still, the humble traditional egg sandwich was such a favorite of Sinatra's that his former wife taught his valet the exacts of it, so it could be served to him on the road.