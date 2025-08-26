Frank Sinatra's Favorite Egg Comfort Food Was Surprisingly Humble For The Star
After finding success as one of music's greatest crooners, Frank Sinatra traveled the world and developed a list of his favorite dishes, ranging from his favorite establishments that he found as an adult and the ones he loved in childhood. While Sinatra enjoyed finer recipes like Veal Milanese, Sinatra also had a go-to comfort food. Indeed, Ol' Blue Eyes would turn to the warm embrace of a traditional scrambled egg sandwich when he needed a moment of serene centering. Although it may seem simple and unassuming, Sinatra had a specific way for it to be made that served to not only honor his Italian-American heritage, but also enhance its flavor.
Preparing Sinatra's egg sandwiches doesn't require much in terms of flair or ingredients. The recipe was comprised of only eggs, milk, two slices of white bread, and a touch of salt and pepper. Sinatra preferred his eggs whisked to a fluffy, whipped consistency, and the bread lightly sauteed in Italian olive oil. Its simplicity is unsurprising, as Sinatra lived with a litany of health issues for most of his life, including diverticulitis, a common condition causing stomach inflammation. Still, the humble traditional egg sandwich was such a favorite of Sinatra's that his former wife taught his valet the exacts of it, so it could be served to him on the road.
Frank Sinatra wasn't the only celebrity with favorite food and drinks
Like Frank Sinatra, just about every celebrity has a preferred comfort dish they reach for, whether on the road or in quiet moments at home. Elvis had a few Southern classics he loved, such as chicken-fried steak, and George Clooney is said to frequently partake in a good margherita pizza with an arugula salad. And it's not just food that can center one's soul, as drinks of all kinds can do the same for celebrities. In addition to a comforting egg sandwich in the morning, Frank Sinatra's go-to cocktail through his days with the Rat Pack was a Rusty Nail (which is made up of Scotch and Drambuie). He also had an affinity for a glass of Jack Daniel's on the rocks, following a recommendation by Jackie Gleason.
Sinatra's scrambled egg sandwich is one everyone can enjoy, as it's simple to make and a crowd-pleaser. However, anyone wishing to enhance it has a few ways to do so. The classic way is to incorporate cheese and a few slices of bacon — either crispy to add an extra crunch, or soft just like Sinatra preferred. Adding in the creaminess of an avocado would also assist in bringing in texture complexities. Indeed, as larger-than-life Sinatra may have been, he still managed to enjoy the simpler things. This was evidenced up to his final meal: a traditional grilled cheese sandwich. It's hard to find a meal much humbler than that.