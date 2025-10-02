The New Orleans Spot That Served Anthony Bourdain The Juiciest Lump Crab

For all of the things that Anthony Bourdain seemed to disdain, detailed in his signature savage food takes, the late culinary icon also shared a lot to love. The world traveling writer and television host used his post to spotlight classic restaurants and even particular dishes from all over the globe. And some of Bourdain's favorite old school restaurants were right here in the United States.

Bourdain visited Antoine's in New Orleans, for example, for an episode of "No Reservations." Bourdain extolled not only the place's history and longevity, having first opened in 1840, but its shellfish. In a clip from the show posted to YouTube, the occasionally easily won over curmudgeon first admires a decadent pour of clarified butter over what he declares must be about a half pound of jumbo lump crab meat. "I may be a cranky bastard, but I am also a sentimental fool," Bourdain said in an uncharacteristically few words. "This is awesome."