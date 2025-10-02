The New Orleans Spot That Served Anthony Bourdain The Juiciest Lump Crab
For all of the things that Anthony Bourdain seemed to disdain, detailed in his signature savage food takes, the late culinary icon also shared a lot to love. The world traveling writer and television host used his post to spotlight classic restaurants and even particular dishes from all over the globe. And some of Bourdain's favorite old school restaurants were right here in the United States.
Bourdain visited Antoine's in New Orleans, for example, for an episode of "No Reservations." Bourdain extolled not only the place's history and longevity, having first opened in 1840, but its shellfish. In a clip from the show posted to YouTube, the occasionally easily won over curmudgeon first admires a decadent pour of clarified butter over what he declares must be about a half pound of jumbo lump crab meat. "I may be a cranky bastard, but I am also a sentimental fool," Bourdain said in an uncharacteristically few words. "This is awesome."
Visiting Antoine's today
Beautiful Antoine's is still going strong, even approaching an almost unbelievable 200 years in operation as of 2025. Its large, bi-level windows that glow with honeyed light from the inside, as well as its long balcony, will seem warm and familiar even to folks who've only ever seen The French Quarter on a postcard. The chandeliers, tiled floors, and white tablecloths read more as blissfully charming throwbacks than dated relics.
Antoine's also still has plenty of crab on its menu, served in a creamy ravigote sauce, joined by shrimp and oysters in a gumbo, and as the surf to a filet mignon's turf. Antoine's butter-poached jumbo lump crabmeat is also still served the way Anthony Bourdain enjoyed it: covering a grilled pompano filet with a white wine reduction and onion rice. Antoine's also stakes a claim as the originator of oysters Rockefeller, so you may want to choose your crab judiciously to save a spot on the table for the bivalves. And, should you find yourself elsewhere in the nation, Bourdain had some favorite hidden gems all around the United States.