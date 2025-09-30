Why Cornstarch Is Crucial When Baking With Blueberries

If you're an avid baker, you know when it comes to desserts like a bakery-worthy blueberry pie, cornstarch is primarily used as a thickener. However, for certain baked goods, such as muffins or snacking cakes, cornstarch plays a different role. Sure enough, when strategically mixed with lemon juice and used to coat blueberries, this ingredient allows them to remain neatly suspended in your batter throughout baking.

To better uncover the details surrounding this process, Chowhound garnered the expert opinions of two noteworthy bakers: Cynthia Christensen, writer and recipe developer at But First, We Brunch, and pro baker and cookbook author Joy Wilson from Joy the Baker. When it comes to preparing certain blueberry-loaded treats, Christensen says that "tossing your fresh fruit in cornstarch and lemon juice helps to thicken the juices that come out of the blueberries as well as helping to prevent them from sinking to the bottom of your baked goods."

Lemon juice adds both flavor and moisture. Thus, as your confections bake, any added blueberries (when properly coated in a slurry of lemon juice and cornstarch) are not only unable to fall to the base of your pan but remain perfectly moist and tender. Wilson adds that "cornstarch helps gently gel the juices released by the fruit (even if you're using frozen berries), keeping your batter from getting soggy or streaky" during the baking process. While this simple technique may seem intriguing, before you try this hack for yourself, there are a few factors worthy of additional consideration.