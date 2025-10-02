Peanut Butter On Its Own Is Not A Complete Protein — Here's What To Pair It With To Fix That

If your high school science is leaving you grasping here, perhaps a quick flyover on the meaning of a complete protein would be helpful. Protein is made up of amino acids, which are commonly referred to as its building blocks. It takes 20 unique amino acids for your body to work properly. Your body makes plenty of amino acids on its own, but there are nine it can't make (which are called essential amino acids), and you have to get them regularly from food. This group of nine has names like phenylalanine and threonine that may make your eyes glaze over like reading the periodic table, but tryptophan may have a familiar ring, as it is the culprit for that sleepy feeling after your Thanksgiving turkey dinner.

If a protein contains all nine of these essential amino acids it is, you guessed it, considered a complete protein. On its own, peanut butter does not fit this bill, but by combining it with the wheat in, say, a piece of toast, you reach that magic number nine. Though aiming for complete proteins does give your body all of the building blocks it needs, the good news is that you don't have to eat complete proteins in one meal. Your body processes protein throughout the day, so you can eat a variety of foods, at different times, that will still provide the full array of these critical little guys. These plant-based foods pack a protein punch, but if you are looking for plant-based proteins that are already complete, quinoa, buckwheat, hempseed, blue-green algae, and soybeans all make the grade.