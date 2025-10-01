No, Anthony Bourdain Was Never An 'Iron Chef,' But He Did Have This Connection To The Show
Considering how undeniably famous television personality, writer, and chef Anthony Bourdain became, many assume that he was involved with the workings of well-known TV program "Iron Chef America." The reality is, he was never properly on the show or personally engaged with production. That said, he did have a close professional relationship with Masaharu Morimoto, who was one of the chefs on the show. At one point, Morimoto actually prepared him an expertly crafted meal in his own restaurant, which is based in Tokyo, one of Bourdain's three favorite food destination cities.
Morimoto cooked for Anthony Bourdain in a segment of "No Reservations," the show Bourdain once hosted for the Travel Channel. This meal was prepared at Morimoto's restaurant XEX Morimoto in Tokyo, Japan. Bourdain experienced a multi-course meal which was curated from the meat of one specific ingredient: monkfish. The meal incorporated fresh herbs, spices, and various vegetables, and Bourdain enjoyed it post-closing hours. It was just him, Morimoto, his expertly trained kitchen staff, and the "No Reservations" camera crew. The dishes he enjoyed were crafted to highlight different parts of the fish. In the segment, Bourdain joked that Morimoto's decision to feature monkfish across courses was due to the fact that "Iron Chef America" is based on each competitor's ability to work with a singular secret ingredient.
In juxtaposition to the typical dish on "Iron Chef America", Bourdain noted that this meal was seemingly measured by final products steeped in technique — instead of elaborate surprises or overly exotic ingredients. Each portion offered something unique, while the final dish incorporated various monkfish components from the previous courses. Bourdain was thoroughly impressed. And while it's unlikely that you'll have your own "Iron Chef America" crafted meal-for-one anytime soon, Anthony Bourdain shared words of wisdom for ordering the best dish at any restaurant.
Where to eat like Bourdain in Tokyo
Anthony Bourdain had a well-pronounced love affair with Japan — Tokyo in particular. As it turns out, this was the food city the culinary innovator could eat in for the rest of his life. With trips to Tokyo featured on multiple editions of his various TV programs, it's no shock that he had a series of go-to restaurants and secret spots to dine in the city. If you aren't stopping by Morimoto's XEX to try a version of its tasting menu, you could also try another Tokyo favorite, Sarashina Horii. Bourdain repeatedly expressed his admiration for this establishment, which is particularly well known for its expertly crafted noodles. Here you'll find cold soba alongside broth served in separate dishes. Though if this doesn't excite you, the restaurant also serves classics like tempura and other soups.
For those who are a bit more experimental in their dining habits, you'll be happy to know that Bourdain was also a fan of the restaurant Toriki. This restaurant in particular is well known for its yakitori (skewered chicken). This establishment also serves chicken sashimi and other rare preparations of the bird, something that many Americans might not have tried before. Robot Restaurant, which featured live performances with meals, was another one of Bourdain's noteworthy finds. It shut down in 2020 and a restaurant with a similar production style called Samurai Restaurant Time opened in its former location. It's worth knowing that Bourdain considered Robot Restaurant's performance to be one of the most significant productions he'd seen throughout the course of his life (so we hope it reopens soon).