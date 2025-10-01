No, Anthony Bourdain Was Never An 'Iron Chef,' But He Did Have This Connection To The Show

Considering how undeniably famous television personality, writer, and chef Anthony Bourdain became, many assume that he was involved with the workings of well-known TV program "Iron Chef America." The reality is, he was never properly on the show or personally engaged with production. That said, he did have a close professional relationship with Masaharu Morimoto, who was one of the chefs on the show. At one point, Morimoto actually prepared him an expertly crafted meal in his own restaurant, which is based in Tokyo, one of Bourdain's three favorite food destination cities.

Morimoto cooked for Anthony Bourdain in a segment of "No Reservations," the show Bourdain once hosted for the Travel Channel. This meal was prepared at Morimoto's restaurant XEX Morimoto in Tokyo, Japan. Bourdain experienced a multi-course meal which was curated from the meat of one specific ingredient: monkfish. The meal incorporated fresh herbs, spices, and various vegetables, and Bourdain enjoyed it post-closing hours. It was just him, Morimoto, his expertly trained kitchen staff, and the "No Reservations" camera crew. The dishes he enjoyed were crafted to highlight different parts of the fish. In the segment, Bourdain joked that Morimoto's decision to feature monkfish across courses was due to the fact that "Iron Chef America" is based on each competitor's ability to work with a singular secret ingredient.

In juxtaposition to the typical dish on "Iron Chef America", Bourdain noted that this meal was seemingly measured by final products steeped in technique — instead of elaborate surprises or overly exotic ingredients. Each portion offered something unique, while the final dish incorporated various monkfish components from the previous courses. Bourdain was thoroughly impressed. And while it's unlikely that you'll have your own "Iron Chef America" crafted meal-for-one anytime soon, Anthony Bourdain shared words of wisdom for ordering the best dish at any restaurant.