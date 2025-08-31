Anthony Bourdain's Words Of Wisdom For Ordering The Best Dish At A Restaurant Every Time

If you've ever worked in a restaurant kitchen, or you've even watched a single episode of "The Bear," you know that life in the back-of-house can be pretty stressful. Chef, author, and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain opened up about why life as a chef could be so tough — and how chefs use dining out as a chance to kick back and relax. Everyday culinary enthusiasts can follow his advice to make the most out of every restaurant experience, and according to Bourdain, one of the best things you can do is let the kitchen cook whatever they do best.

In a 2010 episode of the "Good Food" podcast, Bourdain shared why chefs love to let someone else take the wheel when they're dining out. He said that eating should be an emotional experience — not an intellectual one. "If you look at how chefs eat, they understand that," said Bourdain. "Their whole lives are about control. Controlling their environment, their crew — manipulating the forces of the universe that make food behave the way it does." He went on to explain that when a chef walks into a restaurant, they don't want to make decisions, and they typically say something along the lines of, "I'll have what you're good at." This mindset is likely what helped Bourdain find the actual best places to eat abroad and have meaningful dining experiences within those journeys.