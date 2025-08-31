Anthony Bourdain's Words Of Wisdom For Ordering The Best Dish At A Restaurant Every Time
If you've ever worked in a restaurant kitchen, or you've even watched a single episode of "The Bear," you know that life in the back-of-house can be pretty stressful. Chef, author, and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain opened up about why life as a chef could be so tough — and how chefs use dining out as a chance to kick back and relax. Everyday culinary enthusiasts can follow his advice to make the most out of every restaurant experience, and according to Bourdain, one of the best things you can do is let the kitchen cook whatever they do best.
In a 2010 episode of the "Good Food" podcast, Bourdain shared why chefs love to let someone else take the wheel when they're dining out. He said that eating should be an emotional experience — not an intellectual one. "If you look at how chefs eat, they understand that," said Bourdain. "Their whole lives are about control. Controlling their environment, their crew — manipulating the forces of the universe that make food behave the way it does." He went on to explain that when a chef walks into a restaurant, they don't want to make decisions, and they typically say something along the lines of, "I'll have what you're good at." This mindset is likely what helped Bourdain find the actual best places to eat abroad and have meaningful dining experiences within those journeys.
More tips from Bourdain for making the most out of dining out
Anthony Bourdain loved visiting old school restaurants around the world, and he shared his passion for international travel and food on shows like "No Reservations." Whether he was enjoying one of his all-time favorite dishes or making a new-to-him culinary discovery, Bourdain shared tons of tips for making the most out of every restaurant experience. One of his most commonly recommended tips was to try hotspot restaurants during the week, rather than waiting for the weekend. Specifically, he recommended dining out on Tuesdays, as many chefs are at their best after taking Monday off.
Another pro tip from Bourdain for when you're traveling is to stay away from tourist traps. Instead, find out where the locals eat. He preferred to look for long lines of locals — not tourists — to find the best street food. In an interview with Bon Appétit, Bourdain said, "If a place is crowded, but the people lining up are not local, that's a clue — a bad clue. If it doesn't have signs in English, it's almost always worth investigating."