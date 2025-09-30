Support Education With Each Sip By Purchasing These Student-Made American Wines

Wine making is a big industry, so much so that universities across the country offer degrees and programs that cover the subject, teaching viticulture and enology to future American winemakers. But typically, the wine they make, regardless of quality, doesn't make it into the hands of the public. That has changed recently, with some schools finally having the opportunity to put their programs to the test by selling their student-made wine. And buying them not only scores you top-notch wine, it actually helps support education.

For some college students, making a protein-packed dorm room breakfast is enough, but overnight oats and bowls of ramen have nothing on a good cabernet. At the University of California, Davis, for example, the Department of Viticulture and Enology has been teaching the craft of wine making for nearly 150 years, but the ability to sell student-made wines is a fairly new thing.

In California, Senate Bill 683, a law which passed in 2021, allows the university to pass on up to 20,000 gallons of wine to a nonprofit organization that coordinates sales to the public. Hilgard631 is the nonprofit set up to handle the sale of the university's student-produced wines, and it returns those profits in the form of student scholarships. The wines are made from grapes grown in California's Napa Valley and Yolo County, and while you have to go directly to the UC Davis Teaching and Research Winery facility to purchase the wine (and sadly, there is no tasting available), you'll get to see first-hand what your purchase is supporting.