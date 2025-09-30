Transform A Refreshing Whiskey Sour Into A Cozy Fall Sip With One Ingredient

The whiskey sour is among those classic cocktails that are suitable for sipping year-round. While frozen drinks like the Miami Vice and cold weather warmers like the soothing hot toddy more or less keep to their obvious seasons, whiskey sours are made for optimal imbibing any time. Their three standard ingredients — rye whiskey or bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup — are also a basic enough canvas to remain open to adaptation should you want to catch the tipple up with the actual calendar. And fall flavors like cinnamon are particularly conducive to the whiskey sour's existing profile.

Bourbon and whiskey are already often associated with autumn, warming as they can be. Their amber hue even approximates that of blazing, fallen leaves, for goodness sake. And their frequently detected notes of caramel and vanilla recall some other tastes of this crisp time of year. So cinnamon blends right in, provided you introduce it properly.