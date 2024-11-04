How Long Does Canned Pumpkin Last?

As fall rolls around again, it's time to crack open your collection of pumpkin recipes. But how long has that can of pumpkin purée been in the back of the cupboard? A year or more? Fortunately, unopened canned pumpkin holds up very well, as long as it is stored properly. For practical purposes, you should check the date on the can and expect it to be good for two to five years, according to the USDA.

Of course, the whole point of canning is to make things last a long time; that way in the post-apocalyptic world we can fight over the last can of tuna. But there are some big asterisks to a can's ability to preserve food like pumpkin purée. It is important to ensure there are no dents in the can that could compromise the food inside, watch out for corrosion or rust, and toss any cans that have swelled, as this could be a sign of botulism. Cans also need to be stored in a cool dry place: Temperature extremes at either end of the spectrum are bad for them, so don't keep them above the stove. Also, note that while the food inside might technically be edible for a longer time, the natural acids in vegetables like squash can react with the metal can, affecting both the flavor and the nutritional value of what's inside.