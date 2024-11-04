How Long Does Canned Pumpkin Last?
There are a wealth of recipes that call for pumpkin purée. While, in the United States, we often get hung up on pumpkin pie during the holidays, the pumpkin is a much more versatile squash than you might think. Pumpkin eggnog, cheesecake, bread, pancakes, or even something savory like pumpkin ravioli can add earthy flavor to your fall table. Of course, you'll need to distinguish between canned pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice (the stuff that goes in the seasonal lattes, but doesn't actually include pumpkin), and pumpkin pie filling (the purée and spice pre-mixed together).
Most pumpkin pie recipes call for one can of pumpkin purée. Easy and efficient. But a lot of other recipes only require a cup or even a fraction of one. A standard can of pumpkin purée contains about 2 cups, so what do you do with the rest? While you might have other pumpkin recipes planned, you probably don't want to prepare them all at once, so knowing how long your canned pumpkin lasts in different states is a must, especially if you've bought a bunch (like Farmer's Market's 12-pack).
Does unopened canned pumpkin go bad?
As fall rolls around again, it's time to crack open your collection of pumpkin recipes. But how long has that can of pumpkin purée been in the back of the cupboard? A year or more? Fortunately, unopened canned pumpkin holds up very well, as long as it is stored properly. For practical purposes, you should check the date on the can and expect it to be good for two to five years, according to the USDA.
Of course, the whole point of canning is to make things last a long time; that way in the post-apocalyptic world we can fight over the last can of tuna. But there are some big asterisks to a can's ability to preserve food like pumpkin purée. It is important to ensure there are no dents in the can that could compromise the food inside, watch out for corrosion or rust, and toss any cans that have swelled, as this could be a sign of botulism. Cans also need to be stored in a cool dry place: Temperature extremes at either end of the spectrum are bad for them, so don't keep them above the stove. Also, note that while the food inside might technically be edible for a longer time, the natural acids in vegetables like squash can react with the metal can, affecting both the flavor and the nutritional value of what's inside.
How long canned pumpkin can be stored in the fridge
You've made a batch of pumpkin pancakes, but now you have half a can of pumpkin purée left over. What should you do with it? Fortunately, canned pumpkin will keep in the fridge for around four days to a full week. You should keep it covered, but ideally, you want to transfer it to an airtight container, such as this lidded, leakproof option from Pyrex. While the can is fine as a storage vessel, the USDA recommends putting canned food in a sealed glass or plastic container to keep it in the best condition possible.
Of course, that's how long it should last, so you always want to check that it's still fresh. Before using canned pumpkin that has been opened and kept in the fridge for a few days, be sure to make sure that it doesn't smell sour and is completely free of mold. If you prefer to make your own pumpkin purée rather than buying canned, then any you have that's left over (pumpkins rarely provide an exact number of cups of purée for pie and other recipes) can be stored in the same way.
How long canned pumpkin is good for when frozen
Whether you're dealing with canned pumpkin or freshly made pumpkin purée, leftovers can be saved for later in the freezer, too — a lot later. While freezing pumpkin purée can make it last for months and months on end, it will taste its best in the first three to four months of being frozen. That means freezing some leftover canned pumpkin at Thanksgiving and thawing it out for Christmas is definitely safe.
If you're planning to store pumpkin purée in the freezer, you're definitely going to want to remove it from the can. If you have a decent amount, you can put it into a freezer bag and smoosh it flat for quick freezing and quick thawing, all while making efficient use of space. Alternatively, if you want to divide your purée into convenient portions, grab a muffin tin (silicone, like Caketime's pan, works best). Put half a cup in each of the muffin dents, then lay it in your freezer with some cling wrap on top. Once they have frozen, pop the pucks out of the muffin tin and put your frozen pumpkin purée portions into a large freezer bag to easily grab an exact amount whenever you need it.