Tarragon is one of many overlooked spices just begging to be incorporated into American kitchens. If you're unfamiliar with this spice, it may come as news that fresh tarragon is nearly as easy to grow yourself as it is accessible at the grocery store. Noteworthy for its licorice-adjacent, herbaceous flavor notes, this herb is not to be confused with fennel. Though many opt for more common flavor blends like lemon and herbs or Herbes de Provence, tarragon may be worth the swap for your next chicken-based recipe.

Expert Marcus Samuelsson is a chef, restauranteur, author, and activist, and he shared his exclusive insights with Chowhound on how to best incorporate this herb into your personal spice cabinet. Samuelsson designed his dream kitchen featuring Monogram's luxury appliances, and in his space, he aims to curate meals that truly pop. "It's no secret, I love cooking with chicken," he says. "It's one of those ingredients that shows up in kitchens across the world, from street food stalls to fine dining tables." If you've found yourself passing on chicken for other types of protein, our expert may implore you to give it another thought — with tarragon this time.

"It's this beautiful, aromatic herb with a flavor that's slightly sweet, a little peppery, and has unmistakable notes of anise." Tarragon is a mainstay in French cooking but can make an impact across recipes due to its distinct flavor. "It's not the kind of herb that just blends into the background, it's bold and makes a statement," Samuelsson says. If you're looking for a new way to up the ante for your next chicken and vegetables dish, this herb may be the secret ingredient you didn't know you were missing.