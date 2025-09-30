Why Tarragon Pairs Perfectly With This Cut Of Meat
Tarragon is one of many overlooked spices just begging to be incorporated into American kitchens. If you're unfamiliar with this spice, it may come as news that fresh tarragon is nearly as easy to grow yourself as it is accessible at the grocery store. Noteworthy for its licorice-adjacent, herbaceous flavor notes, this herb is not to be confused with fennel. Though many opt for more common flavor blends like lemon and herbs or Herbes de Provence, tarragon may be worth the swap for your next chicken-based recipe.
Expert Marcus Samuelsson is a chef, restauranteur, author, and activist, and he shared his exclusive insights with Chowhound on how to best incorporate this herb into your personal spice cabinet. Samuelsson designed his dream kitchen featuring Monogram's luxury appliances, and in his space, he aims to curate meals that truly pop. "It's no secret, I love cooking with chicken," he says. "It's one of those ingredients that shows up in kitchens across the world, from street food stalls to fine dining tables." If you've found yourself passing on chicken for other types of protein, our expert may implore you to give it another thought — with tarragon this time.
"It's this beautiful, aromatic herb with a flavor that's slightly sweet, a little peppery, and has unmistakable notes of anise." Tarragon is a mainstay in French cooking but can make an impact across recipes due to its distinct flavor. "It's not the kind of herb that just blends into the background, it's bold and makes a statement," Samuelsson says. If you're looking for a new way to up the ante for your next chicken and vegetables dish, this herb may be the secret ingredient you didn't know you were missing.
Other ways to incorporate tarragon
Tarragon is a great herb to have on hand, as it can easily combine with flavors inherent within various cuisines. "Think of a roasted chicken with a tarragon cream sauce, or a simple pan-seared breast finished with a splash of white wine and a handful of fresh tarragon, that's comfort food with a little French swag," says Marcus Samuelsson. You could also use this herb alongside one jammy ingredient that will elevate your baked chicken even further. This herb can add more flavor to complicated dishes, and it just as seamlessly makes for a lovely addition to casual eats.
"Tarragon isn't just for French sauces or fine dining, Samuelsson says. "It can slide right into everyday dishes and elevate them with this subtle elegance." When cooking with chicken, marinades help maintain moisture, allowing your chicken to effectively take on added flavor. "One of my favorite tricks? Bring it into a mustard-based marinade, tarragon and mustard belong together." You may be accustomed to rosemary in combination with dijon, but grilled chicken dishes will suddenly feel standalone when using tarragon instead.
If you're wondering how else to incorporate this herb, Samuelsson also suggests "a quick, elegant pan sauce that comes together in minutes." You'll want to cook down your sauce base and deglaze the pan with wine before adding your fresh chopped herbs. "Stir it in gently, just to warm through, so it releases all that brightness without getting cooked down." Once you've got your tarragon chicken perfected, you may be thinking about a dessert to round off the evening — which is all the more reason to note that herbs aren't just for savory meals.