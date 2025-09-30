The Iceland Costco Food Court Ice Cream We're Jealous Of Isn't Available In The US

There's a lot to love about paying a visit to any Costco food court in the United States. Whether you're coming to the wholesale club hungry or are finishing your shopping trip feeling parched, there are low-priced and convenient offerings available to remedy whatever ails you. The Costco food court has a reputation all of its own, separate from the warehouse shopping experience. Whether you're partial to the hot dog, pizza, or chicken bake, there's a lot to love. Now that being said, visiting the Costco food court in the U.S. is, of course, going to look different than visiting it in some other countries since there are some noticeable differences in offerings.

Case in point: In the U.S., the Costco food court serves soft serve ice cream, which is delicious in its own right and has its place when you're in the mood for a sweet treat. However, when you're traveling, you might want to check out the Costco food court offerings in other countries. In Iceland, for example, at the Costco food court, you can get fresh gelato served in a waffle cone. And that's enough to make some people jealous because, well, it does sound yummy, too.