The Iceland Costco Food Court Ice Cream We're Jealous Of Isn't Available In The US
There's a lot to love about paying a visit to any Costco food court in the United States. Whether you're coming to the wholesale club hungry or are finishing your shopping trip feeling parched, there are low-priced and convenient offerings available to remedy whatever ails you. The Costco food court has a reputation all of its own, separate from the warehouse shopping experience. Whether you're partial to the hot dog, pizza, or chicken bake, there's a lot to love. Now that being said, visiting the Costco food court in the U.S. is, of course, going to look different than visiting it in some other countries since there are some noticeable differences in offerings.
Case in point: In the U.S., the Costco food court serves soft serve ice cream, which is delicious in its own right and has its place when you're in the mood for a sweet treat. However, when you're traveling, you might want to check out the Costco food court offerings in other countries. In Iceland, for example, at the Costco food court, you can get fresh gelato served in a waffle cone. And that's enough to make some people jealous because, well, it does sound yummy, too.
What else is special about Costco's food court in Iceland?
Costco currently has one Iceland location in Garðabær, which is close to the country's capital, Reykjavik, and a short drive from Keflavík International Airport. So if you're flying in, it might be worth stopping at the wholesaler to grab gelato and other food court offerings, and even stock up before hitting the road to hike, see glaciers, chase the Northern Lights, and whatever else you plan to get up to in the beautiful country.
If you do stop for a sweet treat, note that the gelato at Costco comes in four flavors: chocolate, mint chocolate chip, stracciatella, and Amarena cherry. Reddit users on an r/Costco thread shouted out the stracciatella flavor, which features thin dark chocolate shreds or strands in sweet cream gelato, as being particularly delicious and worth ordering.
As for other Costco food court items that are available in Iceland, you can also order slices or whole pies of four cheese or barbecue chicken pizza, mango smoothies, a burger, coffee, and a famous Icelandic hot dog with crispy onions. If you find yourself near Reykjavik, consider making a trip to the Costco food court in the Land of Fire and Ice to try out the unique offerings and compare them to your local Costco back home.