This Low-Key Icelandic Hot Dog Stand Has A Seriously Star-Studded Following

People travel to Iceland for two things. The first is the Northern Lights, the second is the hot dogs. You may even combine the two for a sensory feast, indulging in an Icelandic hotdog — known by locals as a pylsa — while being wowed by the aurora's technicolor display. But whether you're chasing the Northern Lights or just several rounds of beers, there's one star-studded eatery that deserves a place on your travel itinerary: Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur. The name translates to "The town's best hot dogs"; a bold claim, yes, but swatches of loyal locals, intrepid travelers, and a roster of A-list celebs to rival the MET Gala red carpet, would likely agree.

On any day, the unassuming red hut serves up to 1,000 hot dogs. You can usually visit from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., but on Fridays and Saturdays, it's open as late as 6 a.m., offering post-party nourishment to Reykjavik's late-night punters. Don't be put off by long lines, though. They move quickly, thanks to the stand's pay-per-dog system for staff.

And you never know who you'll bump into in the queue. The Kardashians, Metallica's James Hetfield, and even former President Bill Clinton have supped at the stand, along with actor Charlie Sheen and British comedian Ricky Gervais. The president visited not once but three times in his 2004 trip, even getting a hotdog named after him — "The Clinton" — served only with mustard as per his special request.