This Low-Key Icelandic Hot Dog Stand Has A Seriously Star-Studded Following
People travel to Iceland for two things. The first is the Northern Lights, the second is the hot dogs. You may even combine the two for a sensory feast, indulging in an Icelandic hotdog — known by locals as a pylsa — while being wowed by the aurora's technicolor display. But whether you're chasing the Northern Lights or just several rounds of beers, there's one star-studded eatery that deserves a place on your travel itinerary: Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur. The name translates to "The town's best hot dogs"; a bold claim, yes, but swatches of loyal locals, intrepid travelers, and a roster of A-list celebs to rival the MET Gala red carpet, would likely agree.
On any day, the unassuming red hut serves up to 1,000 hot dogs. You can usually visit from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., but on Fridays and Saturdays, it's open as late as 6 a.m., offering post-party nourishment to Reykjavik's late-night punters. Don't be put off by long lines, though. They move quickly, thanks to the stand's pay-per-dog system for staff.
And you never know who you'll bump into in the queue. The Kardashians, Metallica's James Hetfield, and even former President Bill Clinton have supped at the stand, along with actor Charlie Sheen and British comedian Ricky Gervais. The president visited not once but three times in his 2004 trip, even getting a hotdog named after him — "The Clinton" — served only with mustard as per his special request.
The history of hot dogs in Iceland
Founded in 1937, Bæjarins Beztu has even been open long enough to see the rise and fall of McDonald's in the Nordic country. Today, it's owned by Guðrún Kristmundsdóttir, the founder's granddaughter. What began as a single stand has flourished, with additional outposts in malls and business districts like Smáralind, Skeifan, and Holtagarðar.
The origins of hotdogs in Iceland are hazy. Some believe they arrived with Americans in WWII, and others think they were brought over from Denmark. But the country's unique riff on the hot dog stems from its native terroir. With no native pig farms, Icelanders worked with what they had in abundance: lamb. That twist became tradition, but now the hot dogs are a distinctive blend of lamb, beef, and pork, delicately spiced and packed with flavor.
The hot dogs are typically boiled (though grilled versions exist too), and quality control is tight: If a dog's been soaking too long, it doesn't get served. The word on the street is that the dogs are cooked in beer, but the eatery has neither confirmed nor denied these rumors. And you can even try them as part of a tour of the city's foodie scene, sampling other unique Icelandic specialties — like lamb soup (kjötsúpa), Skyr, or more adventurous bites like Anthony Bourdain's least favorite food: fermented shark (hákarl). So next time you're in Reykjavik, don't skip Bæjarins Beztu. From former presidents to rock stars to locals lining up at 2 a.m., everyone agrees: This little red stand serves up something seriously special.