This Colorful Kitchen Cleaning Tool From Aldi Can Handle The Tough Stuff

Doing the dishes isn't exactly most people's idea of fun. Considering it's one of those home tasks that you can't easily escape, you might as well do the job with a tool that not only works, but is nice to look at. One of the things Aldi does better than Trader Joe's is offer cheerful home products that are amazingly cheap, such as a $3 silicone dish brush that brings a pop of color to your kitchen. The white and green brush has a scraper edge and a spiked edge to get all that yucky stuck-on food off your dishes. And while the tool is tough on stubborn messes, it's gentle enough that it can be used on everything from nonstick pans to your most delicate wine glasses without scratching them. For comparison, Trader Joe's sells kitchen sponges, but you'll end up needing to throw them away after heavy use.

To get the cleanest dishes ever, pair the Aldi dish brush with a grime-fighting dish soap. Dawn Ultra dish soap (also sold at Aldi) works extra efficiently so that you spend half the time scrubbing dishes than you normally would. And since a silicone brush typically won't create a lot of suds due to the material, try dipping your scrubber into a bowl of soapy water instead of pouring the soap directly onto the brush — you'll use up less soap this way.