The Fast Food Fave That Started As A Limited-Time Offer In The '90s And Stuck

Fast food chicken sandwiches are commonplace these days. Some are more well-known and tastier than others (Chick-fil-A, Popeyes), while others are pretty bland and boring (McDonald's, Sonic). Take a look at our rankings of fast food chicken sandwiches to see which ones stand out more than others. While the chicken sandwich has been on fast food menus for quite a while, a relative newcomer to menus gives this classic sandwich a twist. That's the spicy chicken sandwich.

While you might think spots like Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, and KFC might have originated this fast food favorite, that's actually not true. The spicy chicken sandwich craze started in 2019, but one chain was way ahead of its time in creating this menu staple. And that chain would be Wendy's.

In 1995, Wendy's became the first major fast food chain to offer a spicy chicken sandwich — and it was an instant hit. Customers loved the sandwich so much that Wendy's transitioned it to the permanent menu in September 1996. So, long before the Nashville hot chicken craze and the fast food chicken sandwich wars, Wendy's saw an opportunity to tweak a standard menu item — and the rest, as they say, is history. The sandwich is now the chain's top-selling chicken sandwich.