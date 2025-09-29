The Oil That Gives You Golden, Crispy Fried Chicken Without All The Grease

One of the best parts of fried chicken is the golden, crackling exterior carved by shimmering, molten oil. But the wrong kind of oil can leave you with excess grease, which is not quite the seasoning that your lovely, tasty bird deserves. Crumpling up some paper towels like you're a frustrated typewriter novelist and resting the finished poultry pieces is on top is a great way to soak up fried food grease. But more studiously selected ingredients can help mitigate greasiness before it starts. Chowhound plucked "Cowboy" Kent Rollins, cookbook author and host of Outdoor Channel's "Cast Iron Cowboy," for his exclusive oil picks.

According to Rollins, using an oil with a high smoke point like peanut, canola, or avocado oil will render better fried chicken that doesn't have as much of a chance to become excessively greasy. "[These oils] cook the chicken faster," Rollins says, "which helps reduce greasiness because the meat spends less time in the oil." Which of those fats is truly best can still be left to personal preference. "Any high smoke point oil will do the job," he says.

Canola is among the most common picks for frying oil, and the aforementioned peanut and avocado options also have their acolytes. Lard is also always on the table, and it can be hypnotic watching it melt down from its solid state to a consistency that's actually suitable for frying. Vegetable oil is also among the more easily sourced fry fats. This is probably obvious by now, but the extra virgin olive oil populating so many pantries is a no-go for this application, as its smoke point is perilously low.