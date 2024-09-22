Carla Hall's Tip For Soaking Up Fried Food Grease

Fried chicken is one of life's greatest and most celebratory foods. Right up there with big birthday cakes, seafood towers, and cherries jubilee — fried chicken is a little easier to whip up at home. But it still isn't totally without its challenges and avoidable mistakes, even for Carla Hall, "Top Chef: All Stars" contestant and erstwhile eponymous restaurant owner.

After all the work of prepping and then actually frying the chicken, keeping its wonderful crunch is yet another task. The trick is not letting the chicken's remaining surface oil gather and actually undo your labor by rendering your lovely finished product a soggy letdown. Hall shared her technique for avoiding that damp fate at Food & Wine's "Southern Food Favorites" cooking demonstration in 2019. All it takes, mastery of fried chicken aside, is crumpled paper towels.

It turns out, Hall's tip to plate the perfect fried chicken is to simply to place the cooling pieces of chicken atop the crumpled paper towels. This creates a more dynamic surface for the chicken to rest on than a flat plane. The paper's peaks and valleys expose more of the bird's beautiful surface to the air, allowing it to breathe, and thus keep its crunch.

