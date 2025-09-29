The Clever Storage Fix That Adds A Fancy Touch To Organizing Disposable Plates

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every home has at least one set of nice, reusable ceramic plates for everyday dining, but you can't deny the upside of keeping a stash of disposable plates on hand. Whether you're hosting a kids' party, cooking outdoors and don't want to break any china, or you just don't feel like washing dishes on a weeknight, paper plates are super practical. The trouble is, a package of them is bulky (and let's be honest, kind of ugly). If you keep a clutch of disposable plates around, and you're over it with the space they take up under a sink or in a drawer, consider upgrading your kitchen with either an under-shelf or countertop plate dispenser.

You might be thinking, "I don't need another kitchen doodad," but even if you have home-organization-object fatigue, hear us out. While it's true that there are a lot of useless kitchen gadgets out there, a paper plate dispenser is actually worth it. Not only can it save a lot of space, you'll also always have plates at the ready right where you need them. It's also a potentially cleaner way to store the plates than leaving them out and open to elements like dust and food splatters, and you can find a decent model that will fit your space for less than $30.