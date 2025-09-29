The Clever Storage Fix That Adds A Fancy Touch To Organizing Disposable Plates
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Every home has at least one set of nice, reusable ceramic plates for everyday dining, but you can't deny the upside of keeping a stash of disposable plates on hand. Whether you're hosting a kids' party, cooking outdoors and don't want to break any china, or you just don't feel like washing dishes on a weeknight, paper plates are super practical. The trouble is, a package of them is bulky (and let's be honest, kind of ugly). If you keep a clutch of disposable plates around, and you're over it with the space they take up under a sink or in a drawer, consider upgrading your kitchen with either an under-shelf or countertop plate dispenser.
You might be thinking, "I don't need another kitchen doodad," but even if you have home-organization-object fatigue, hear us out. While it's true that there are a lot of useless kitchen gadgets out there, a paper plate dispenser is actually worth it. Not only can it save a lot of space, you'll also always have plates at the ready right where you need them. It's also a potentially cleaner way to store the plates than leaving them out and open to elements like dust and food splatters, and you can find a decent model that will fit your space for less than $30.
Find an organizer that fits your space
The best paper plate dispenser for your home is the one that fits your space and holds the plates that you use most often. With that said, there are a couple of different models you can choose from.
If saving space is a priority, go for a model that mounts under a shelf or cabinet. In small, cramped kitchens, this area is often underutilized, while drawers and cabinets have to carry all the weight. A unit like the Ckiu 10-inch under cabinet paper plate dispenser can put paper plates within easy reach without taking up any valuable real estate. There are similar models available if you tend to use smaller plates, or if you tend to buy whatever's on sale rather than going by plate size. The Cozkeep adjustable paper plate dispenser can flex between 8 ½-inch and 10-inch plates, so you don't have to memorize plate diameter before you go grocery shopping. If you're not into the under-shelf idea, check out models like the Bilifre bamboo 8- to 10-inch paper plate holder, which can be mounted on the inside of a cabinet door, on the wall of your pantry, or in a scullery, if you have one.
Consider thrifting a paper plate solution
Of course, buying new gadgets isn't always the answer. A lot of times, the right object for the job is sitting on a shelf at your local thrift store. Not only is this option cheaper than shopping for new things, shopping secondhand keeps otherwise usable stuff out of landfills. You can also upcycle objects that you already own, which is the cheapest option of all, and with a little customizing can look pretty fancy. A small wooden box is an amazing blank canvas for kitchen decor projects. All you need is a little paint, a narrow piece of wood, and some basic tools, and you can create a one-of-a-kind plate holder like this YouTuber.
Magazine holders can also bring some serious organization to your kitchen, and you can decorate them with food-grade spray paint and other details to match your decor. For a rustic look, consider antique white or barn red. For a minimalist approach, try a glossy white or a bold primary tone that matches your kitchen accents. Then mount them under (or inside) a cabinet with a few screws from the hardware store. Regardless of what you decide to refurbish, just make sure to bring a tape measure along while you're scouring your attic or thrift store shelves to make sure you get the right size, both in terms of the plates and for the space you plan to fill in your kitchen. With the right dimensions, you can add function and charm to your space without breaking the bank.