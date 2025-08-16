Thrifting A Magazine Holder Can Bring Some Serious Organization To Your Kitchen
Kitchen organization can often feel like a moving target. After spending an afternoon sorting through the clutter under the sink (one of the most neglected spots in the kitchen, in our opinion), the next day you'll notice all the small appliances cluttering up the kitchen island. Before you head off to Target or The Container Store for storage solutions, however, consider that there's a secret weapon for kitchen storage probably sitting in your local thrift store right now: a magazine holder.
Although you might be more accustomed to seeing magazine racks in living rooms and office spaces, these pieces have solid designs that can hold much more than a stack of food magazines (although they can do that, too). If you're struggling with corralling cutting boards, sheet pans, plates, platters, or anything else that's big and flat, a magazine holder can hold everything upright and all in one place. Even better, there are plenty of foods they can corral as well. Thrift stores and garage and estate sales are awash in magazine holders, so you can almost always find one secondhand for just a few dollars — all you gotta do is go on a bargain hunt.
Use a magazine rack to hold non-food items
Magazine racks come in different shapes and sizes, so look for a model to suit your kitchen storage situation. Check the thrift store for two types of magazine racks: free-standing and shelf models.
Smaller units that fit on shelves or in cabinets are ideal for stashing smallish items like rolls of foil, plastic wrap, or parchment paper, which can free up space in a drawer. Cutting boards can be lined up side by side and slid into a cabinet or stashed on a bookshelf next to some cookbooks. You can also organize water bottles and even label them for each member of the household, or use a few under the sink to arrange cleaning supplies, sponges, and dishwasher detergent.
Larger, freestanding units, which are typically made of wood like a piece of furniture, are great for gathering items that can also work as a display, since the piece will sit out where people can see it. Try storing a clutch of cookbooks that you use more frequently to keep them in easy reach. They're also nice for gathering kitchen linens like aprons, towels, and tablecloths. For items made of fabric, simply roll them up neatly and store them side by side. These units are also great for larger sheet pans and platters that don't fit in a cabinet, and the whole thing can live in the corner of a pantry or in an extra space like a scullery.
Storing food with magazine holders
If you happen across some good magazine holders at the thrift, you don't have to stop at organizing non-food items. These pieces can work the same organizational magic for pantry items such as cans, tetra pak cartons, and even shelf-stable vegetables.
If you have a lot of cans in your pantry, try lining them up in stacks inside a few shelf-sized magazine holders. Capitalize on the compartment factor to categorize different flavors of soup, various vegetables, or other items you tend to stock up on. This way, you won't have to go searching through an assorted pile whenever you're looking for a single can of chicken noodle. This works for packs of broth or stock as well. They're also ideal for organizing components for kids' lunches, such as snack packs of pudding and applesauce, and lunchbox-sized bags of snacks.
Magazine holders can cleverly store vegetables such as onions and potatoes in easy reach on a shelf or inside a cabinet. The trick here is to look for units that are made with wire mesh material or with holes in the sides, which promotes airflow around the veggies. Also, look for units with a larger lip in the front, which will keep the foods from tumbling out. Remember, the key is to create an organized kitchen, not add to the clutter!