Thrifting A Magazine Holder Can Bring Some Serious Organization To Your Kitchen

Kitchen organization can often feel like a moving target. After spending an afternoon sorting through the clutter under the sink (one of the most neglected spots in the kitchen, in our opinion), the next day you'll notice all the small appliances cluttering up the kitchen island. Before you head off to Target or The Container Store for storage solutions, however, consider that there's a secret weapon for kitchen storage probably sitting in your local thrift store right now: a magazine holder.

Although you might be more accustomed to seeing magazine racks in living rooms and office spaces, these pieces have solid designs that can hold much more than a stack of food magazines (although they can do that, too). If you're struggling with corralling cutting boards, sheet pans, plates, platters, or anything else that's big and flat, a magazine holder can hold everything upright and all in one place. Even better, there are plenty of foods they can corral as well. Thrift stores and garage and estate sales are awash in magazine holders, so you can almost always find one secondhand for just a few dollars — all you gotta do is go on a bargain hunt.