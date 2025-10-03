What's So Different About Canadian Whisky?

In the realm of whiskey and whisky (which are different), the Canadian variety finds itself in a conundrum of not being as widely accepted as its U.S. counterparts. Certainly, it's not to be dismissed by any means, as brands like Crown Royal sit among the essential whiskey (and whisky) brands for beginners. That said, for someone just entering the wonderful world of Canadian whisky, there are some key points to know about the spirit. Most importantly, this is in regard to how it differs from its American relatives, and how to enjoy it best. This is especially since there are some misconceptions about its flavor profile being less vibrant and complex.

What sets Canadian whisky apart from others starts with its production, as it's subject to a looser set of regulations. American whiskey must adhere to strict rules, and each type of whiskey has a certain amount of ingredients and characteristics that distinguish it. For example, bourbon enters its barrel at no higher than 125 proof, and it must be distilled in new barrels. These tight whiskey decrees are what make the American variety so amazing, but Canadian whisky doesn't need to worry about all of that. Distilleries simply need to mash, distill, and age it for at least three years in Canada. This must be done in small, wood barrels (used or not) that are no larger than 700 liters, and there is currently no proof limit when entering it into the barrel.