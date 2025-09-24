The Best McDonald's Menu Items To Try With Its Limited Edition Gold Dipping Sauce

Picture it: a McDonald's cheeseburger dripping in gold. While this image may seem absurd, it is much more attainable than you might think (well, for a limited time at least). The iconic fast food chain known for its delicious fries, extra crispy Sprite, and tasty burgers has released a new limited edition sauce. The Special Edition Gold Sauce is available at participating McDonald's locations across the United States starting on September 3, 2025. It is a creamy take on South Carolina barbecue sauce with a mustard and vinegar base. Sweet, smoky, and tangy, the condiment has garnered comparisons to Chick-fil-A's beloved Chick-fil-A sauce, a comparison that is aided by the chicken-centric Gold Sauce menu, which includes a chicken snack wrap and two different McCrispy sandwiches. You can also buy packets of the sauce to use on menu items of your choosing.

Perhaps the most obvious pairing (outside of the items featured on the Gold Sauce menu) is McDonald's famous McNuggets. The mellow, crisp taste of chicken nuggets is the perfect palette for most any condiment — and Gold Sauce is no exception. You can also order the sauce with McCrispy Strips if you want something more substantial. The more savory, meaty taste of McCrispy Strips contrast well with the sweet, tangy sauce.

Another great choice? French fries. The chain's hot, salty, perfectly crunchy, and fries (which contain more ingredients than you might think) will balance well with the sweetness of McDonald's Gold Sauce. It is perhaps the best thing to order if you truly want to highlight the condiment's unique flavor without the noise of toppings, other sauces, and seasonings. Of course, these items may seem a bit obvious to order alongside Gold Sauce, so let's dig in to some less conventional but equally tasty pairings.