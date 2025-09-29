The Best Way To Reheat Leftover Sausage Patties

Sausage pairs well with so many meals — whether breakfast-style served alongside pancakes or on meal-prepped breakfast sandwiches, or as the anchor of a sausage and pepper burger. If you're turning ground sausage into sausage patties and find that you have leftovers, according to an expert, you can easily reheat them while maintaining their quality by following a few simple tips.

"I add a small amount of oil to a pan over medium heat and re-sear the sausage for a few minutes per side," chef Billy Parisi exclusively told Chowhound. But he takes one extra step to ensure the reheated sausage doesn't end up too dry. "Once I initiate that first flip, I add in a few tablespoons of water to help rehydrate any moisture that was lost from the initial cooking and cooling process," he said. "This will help your sausage to be juicy, tender, and flavorful." The pan-seared method will also help redevelop a slight crust on the sausage patties that might have softened in the refrigerator. In a pinch, you can microwave the sausage patties, but know that they'll have a less-appealing texture.