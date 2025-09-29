This Is The Cheapest Food Item At Starbucks
When it comes to coffee chains, Starbucks isn't the cheapest option out there (you'll get a better deal at Dunkin', for example), but if you have no other choice, Starbucks has some cheap-ish food items. Some quick notes before we reveal the cheapest menu item: Starbucks prices (even without tax) vary by store location, although not hugely: We're talking 30 or 50 cents, not several dollars. The cheapest items on the menu appear to be consistent across locations. The prices listed here are for a random New York City store (unless otherwise stated), and they don't include tax.
So, without any further ado, the cheapest item on the menu is officially a portion of avocado spread — basically, a small cup of mashed avocado with lime, salt, and garlic. It goes for $1.45, but let's be realistic: This doesn't really seem like a standalone food item. While there's nothing stopping you from eating it solo, it's probably something you'd buy to add to a sandwich. So, avocado spread aside, the next cheapest thing is a pre-packaged vanilla biscotti with almonds (although you could probably whip it up cheaply at home with a special hack) for $1.95. If you're looking for something a bit more in-house, your cheapest option is the petite vanilla bean scone, at $2.65. (Although it may be cheaper in some stores: Some Denver-area and Atlanta-area stores show the price as $1.95, for example, and that price is likely available elsewhere.) The "petite" part is no lie, as it's a small bite, weighing just over 1 ounce.
Other cheap Starbucks items to consider
Generally speaking, the cheapest items at Starbucks tend to be the prepackaged options, both in terms of snacks and drinks. Beyond the cheapest option of biscotti, you can also get the All In Madagascar Vanilla, Honey, and Almonds bar or the Kind Salted Caramel and Dark Chocolate Nut Bar, each for $2.25. While aimed at kids, the Peter Rabbit Organics Strawberry Banana puree pouch is also $2.25. For 20 more cents, you can also get a classic French madeleine (they're Starbucks branded, but prepackaged), or an Organic Valley Stringles mozzarella string cheese — both at $2.45. For the non-packaged food options beyond the cheapest vanilla scone mentioned earlier, consider a plain or everything bagel at $3.25, or a chocolate chip cookie, also $3.25.
If you're curious to know what's on the other end of the scale price-wise, the most expensive food menu item at Starbucks (excluding bulk coffee orders or beans) is a ham and swiss baguette sandwich at $7.85. Sandwiches tend to be on the pricier end of Starbucks' menu, but if you're looking for an affordable one, the sausage, cheddar, and egg or turkey bacon, cheddar, and egg white sandwiches are your best bet, at $5.45 each — even if we'd personally recommend avoiding the breakfast sandwiches.