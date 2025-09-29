This Is The Cheapest Food Item At Starbucks

When it comes to coffee chains, Starbucks isn't the cheapest option out there (you'll get a better deal at Dunkin', for example), but if you have no other choice, Starbucks has some cheap-ish food items. Some quick notes before we reveal the cheapest menu item: Starbucks prices (even without tax) vary by store location, although not hugely: We're talking 30 or 50 cents, not several dollars. The cheapest items on the menu appear to be consistent across locations. The prices listed here are for a random New York City store (unless otherwise stated), and they don't include tax.

So, without any further ado, the cheapest item on the menu is officially a portion of avocado spread — basically, a small cup of mashed avocado with lime, salt, and garlic. It goes for $1.45, but let's be realistic: This doesn't really seem like a standalone food item. While there's nothing stopping you from eating it solo, it's probably something you'd buy to add to a sandwich. So, avocado spread aside, the next cheapest thing is a pre-packaged vanilla biscotti with almonds (although you could probably whip it up cheaply at home with a special hack) for $1.95. If you're looking for something a bit more in-house, your cheapest option is the petite vanilla bean scone, at $2.65. (Although it may be cheaper in some stores: Some Denver-area and Atlanta-area stores show the price as $1.95, for example, and that price is likely available elsewhere.) The "petite" part is no lie, as it's a small bite, weighing just over 1 ounce.