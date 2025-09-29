Give Chocolate Muffins A High-Protein Boost With One Creamy Add-In

Chocolate muffins are a sweet breakfast treat or tasty on-the-go snack — but when you're looking for an extra boost of protein, it's likely not the first food you turn to. Still, if a muffin craving hits and you want to get a bigger nutritional benefit from it, consider adding cottage cheese. It's a creamy, protein-packed ingredient that will boost the flavor of your muffins while also giving you some extra protein.

Cottage cheese's chunky, curd-filled texture can be a little off-putting if you're not used to it, but you can always add it to a blender to smooth those curds out. This is best for adding it to muffins if you want to keep the batter the same texture as a standard muffin recipe. At 14 grams of protein per ½ cup, cottage cheese contains so much of the macronutrient because it's made from milk solids, or curds, which contain high amounts of casein protein. It's naturally salty, too, so it helps add flavor to just about anything you're making, from fluffy pancakes to creamy, high-protein mac and cheese.