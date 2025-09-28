Alton Brown's Favorite Dish To Cook On Repeat Is A Simple Breakfast Bite
Known for his sarcastic wit and culinary prowess, Alton Brown is a leading chef among his peers. Often, he approaches food through a mix of science and an education from the New England Culinary Institute. Brown's varied mind and style seem reflected in his favorite recipes and dishes. Over the years, Brown has passed on his knowledge as he taught and entertained through shows like "Good Eats," and his online "Quarantine Quitchen" series, which took a more relaxed approach as he and his wife cooked at home during the height of the COVID pandemic. However, his favorite thing to cook on repeat is a simple one: eggs. This is reflected in many ways, as the culinary guru has developed many ways to cook the breakfast staple.
Brown's love for eggs began in college, where he learned just about every way to cook them. According to an interview with Spoon University, he would experiment with frying, baking, and boiling them when he was a student. In time, he devised ways to improve them by finding the best way to cook an omelet (which basically involves some butter and the right timing to nail the texture). Moving into his profession as a touring celebrity chef, Alton has been known to come home after his journey and make himself a plate of scrambled eggs, which he recommends are made perfectly by adding mayonnaise.
Alton Brown is an egg lover and isn't alone with a unique take on eggs
Many have a word or two to share on how to make eggs in the best way. Gordon Ramsay's method is an intricate on-again-off-again dance with the heat source every 10 seconds. This is done as he's constantly stirring them over the course of three minutes to hit the perfect texture. Other Michelin chefs believe that low and slow is the right approach to scrambled eggs, while others prefer to add eggs into other dishes, like avocado toast, or enhance them with soy sauce to introduce a little umami.
It can be agreed that when Alton Brown speaks, you listen intently. The celebrity chef has many cooking tips you should know by heart, some of which do involve eggs, of course. Brown has even covered how to raise the bar on egg salad using another breakfast mainstay among his numerous, varied egg-related recipes, leaving no question of Alton's love for the ingredient — and there shouldn't be, as they're an incredibly versatile ingredient and should be appreciated as such.