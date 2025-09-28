Alton Brown's Favorite Dish To Cook On Repeat Is A Simple Breakfast Bite

Known for his sarcastic wit and culinary prowess, Alton Brown is a leading chef among his peers. Often, he approaches food through a mix of science and an education from the New England Culinary Institute. Brown's varied mind and style seem reflected in his favorite recipes and dishes. Over the years, Brown has passed on his knowledge as he taught and entertained through shows like "Good Eats," and his online "Quarantine Quitchen" series, which took a more relaxed approach as he and his wife cooked at home during the height of the COVID pandemic. However, his favorite thing to cook on repeat is a simple one: eggs. This is reflected in many ways, as the culinary guru has developed many ways to cook the breakfast staple.

Brown's love for eggs began in college, where he learned just about every way to cook them. According to an interview with Spoon University, he would experiment with frying, baking, and boiling them when he was a student. In time, he devised ways to improve them by finding the best way to cook an omelet (which basically involves some butter and the right timing to nail the texture). Moving into his profession as a touring celebrity chef, Alton has been known to come home after his journey and make himself a plate of scrambled eggs, which he recommends are made perfectly by adding mayonnaise.