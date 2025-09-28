The Important Tip To Follow When Making Ina Garten's Brussels Sprouts
Somehow, the vegetable some of us hated as kids has managed to totally redeem itself — it turns out, Brussels sprouts are delicious when prepared correctly. Whether you prefer them crisped up with a little olive oil in the oven, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette, or roasted alongside bacon for a savory, salty, and smoky flavor, Brussels sprouts are a fantastic canvas for a variety of flavors. One chef with all the right tips for making Brussels Sprouts is Ina Garten, who shared how to take them from raw to perfectly tender in no time.
Sautéing Brussels sprouts is the fastest way to get them on the dinner table, according to Garten in a post on her Facebook page. Rather than take the time to thinly slice the spouts so they sauté evenly, she has a simple solution — tossing them in the food processor. First, take a few minutes to properly clean your Brussels sprouts to ensure that they're dirt-free. Next, Garten trims the ends of the Brussels sprouts before adding them to a food processor outfitted with the slicing disk. From there, she gives the food processor a few quick pulses, resulting in perfectly shredded Brussels sprouts that are ready to hit the sauté pan.
How to sauté Brussels sprouts to flavorful perfection
Once you have your food processor full of thinly sliced Brussels sprouts, it's time to move them to the stovetop to infuse some serious flavor. Ina Garten keeps it simple — she recommends sautéing your sprouts in a little bit of butter and oil, followed by a light drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette. If you want to add some spice to your dish, try drizzling Brussels sprouts with a bit of hot honey as they cook.
Fish sauce easily elevates roasted Brussels sprouts during the sautéing process, or even after you roast them in the oven by infusing an umami-rich taste (if you want to add some sweetness, add a bit of brown sugar to your fish sauce first). Umami ingredients such as Parmesan cheese can also boost the flavor of Brussels sprouts. Follow Garten's lead by cooking your Brussels sprouts in a bit of oil and butter, and add a few heavy-handed shakes of Parmesan before they hit the table.