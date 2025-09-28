The Important Tip To Follow When Making Ina Garten's Brussels Sprouts

Somehow, the vegetable some of us hated as kids has managed to totally redeem itself — it turns out, Brussels sprouts are delicious when prepared correctly. Whether you prefer them crisped up with a little olive oil in the oven, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette, or roasted alongside bacon for a savory, salty, and smoky flavor, Brussels sprouts are a fantastic canvas for a variety of flavors. One chef with all the right tips for making Brussels Sprouts is Ina Garten, who shared how to take them from raw to perfectly tender in no time.

Sautéing Brussels sprouts is the fastest way to get them on the dinner table, according to Garten in a post on her Facebook page. Rather than take the time to thinly slice the spouts so they sauté evenly, she has a simple solution — tossing them in the food processor. First, take a few minutes to properly clean your Brussels sprouts to ensure that they're dirt-free. Next, Garten trims the ends of the Brussels sprouts before adding them to a food processor outfitted with the slicing disk. From there, she gives the food processor a few quick pulses, resulting in perfectly shredded Brussels sprouts that are ready to hit the sauté pan.