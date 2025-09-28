BBQ Sauce Gives This Classic Southern Salad A New Lease On Life

Nothing complements hearty fare like perfectly grilled burgers and pulled pork sandwiches better than cool and creamy potato salad. Sure enough, while you might enjoy the occasional bowl of herbed potato salad dressed in vinegar, lemon juice, and mustard, it's hard to beat the deliciousness of traditional potato salad made with mayonnaise or sour cream. Though, if you're open to adding a new and flavorful condiment to your classic recipe, look no further than BBQ sauce.

The saucy combination of tomatoes, brown sugar, vinegar, and spices easily gives this Southern, potato-based side dish a brighter, more complex taste. Fortunately, incorporating BBQ sauce into your next batch of potato salad couldn't be easier. First, choose a bottle of your preferred variety from the grocery store or make a simple three-ingredient BBQ sauce by combining ketchup, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce. Then, simply follow your potato salad recipe with one exception: As you prepare this dish's creamy, signature dressing, add in a small pour of BBQ sauce. Start by incorporating just a spoonful but continue to add more to taste for a smokier, more pronounced flavor. Also, depending on the variety of BBQ sauce you choose, you may want to adjust the other ingredients in your recipe and add more or less mustard, brown sugar, or vinegar.

Truth be told, BBQ sauce can be made with a wide range of sweet, spicy, and smoky flavors. Luckily, with the right blend of additional ingredients, you can make a delicious bowl of potato salad with any favored variety.