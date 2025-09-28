The Easiest Way To Infuse Milkshakes With Dark Chocolate Flavor Without Cocoa Powder

If you're a milkshake lover, you might stick to drive-thrus or diners to pick up your favorite, like Chowhound's top-ranked milkshake-serving fast food chain, Smashburger. But if you make them at home occasionally, too, you might have experimented with ingredients that bring out the best flavor in your shakes. For dark chocolate milkshakes, that ingredient traditionally has been known to be cocoa powder, which blends up nicely. But it turns out, it's not necessary to have cocoa powder on hand to enjoy a delicious dark chocolatey-flavored shake, milkshake expert Lindsey Baruch, content creator and recipe developer of @‌lindseyeats, told Chowhound exclusively.

Baruch says that while cocoa powder can work nicely for a dark chocolate shake (just add it to the blender at the same time as your other ingredients), you can use melted chocolate, chocolate syrup, or ganache for a richer taste. "Ganache will make your milkshake very decadent and chocolate-y if you don't use cocoa, so this will work!" she explains. "If you want to use chocolate syrup, just a little will do, as it may be too sweet."