Ditch The Pasta And Use Your Favorite Sauce On This Ingredient Instead

Yes, saucing up this vegetable is as simple as pouring and stirring, but your sauced cauliflower can be as intricately prepared as you like. There are several ways to really make this dish pop. For starters, you can sauté florets or make a riced cauliflower risotto with vodka sauce in a single pan. Let the cauliflower cook with your sauce as you assemble it, starting with your aromatic base and working up to the final touches of cream or cheese. This will allow your veggies to soak up as much flavor as possible, while also becoming incredibly tender. After all, cauliflower is known for its ability to absorb flavors.

Alternatively, you can turn your cauliflower pasta into a bake by layering sauce, cheese, and a protein into a casserole pan in the oven. This will give you a cheesy and saucy dish that will rival your favorite lasagna. Cauliflower doesn't just work with red sauces, either — use it as the base for a creamy Alfredo sauce or even a pesto sauce, if you want a fresher taste. You can also use cauliflower steaks as a substitute for chicken in chicken Parmesan by marinating, breading, and frying (or baking) them as you would with a chicken cutlet. Add some marinara and mozzarella on top, and you've got a crave-worthy dinner — no pasta required.