Does Panda Express Use MSG? What To Know Before You Order

Raise your hand if you're craving Panda Express — that incredible orange chicken, outrageous honey walnut shrimp, and those little red boxes of chow mein never miss. However, if you're concerned about the presence of MSG in Panda Express (or any other food), we're here to break down the facts. In its ingredient list fact sheet, Panda Express states, "No MSG added except for that naturally occurring in certain ingredients."

There's a long-standing myth about MSG in Chinese food, and it's one that nutrition experts have been debunking for years. MSG, or Monosodium glutamate, is an amino acid that's labeled generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the FDA. It shows up naturally in foods such as tomatoes, mushrooms, and even Parmesan cheese. If you've ever enjoyed the satisfying depth of a plate of tomato pasta or savored the umami hit from a bowl of ramen, then you've already experienced the same flavor-enhancing properties of MSG. While Panda Express may not be going out of its way to add MSG to its food, this compound is responsible for the savory kick in many dishes, and it doesn't inherently pose a health risk.