Does Panda Express Use MSG? What To Know Before You Order
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Raise your hand if you're craving Panda Express — that incredible orange chicken, outrageous honey walnut shrimp, and those little red boxes of chow mein never miss. However, if you're concerned about the presence of MSG in Panda Express (or any other food), we're here to break down the facts. In its ingredient list fact sheet, Panda Express states, "No MSG added except for that naturally occurring in certain ingredients."
There's a long-standing myth about MSG in Chinese food, and it's one that nutrition experts have been debunking for years. MSG, or Monosodium glutamate, is an amino acid that's labeled generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the FDA. It shows up naturally in foods such as tomatoes, mushrooms, and even Parmesan cheese. If you've ever enjoyed the satisfying depth of a plate of tomato pasta or savored the umami hit from a bowl of ramen, then you've already experienced the same flavor-enhancing properties of MSG. While Panda Express may not be going out of its way to add MSG to its food, this compound is responsible for the savory kick in many dishes, and it doesn't inherently pose a health risk.
How MSG is used in the kitchen
To understand how MSG actually works in food, imagine it's like a knob on your stereo, except instead of controlling the volume of sound, it can amplify the flavors of the dish. MSG enhances the umami flavor profile (found in foods like beef and seaweed), which makes food taste deeper and more satisfying. MSG probably deserves a spot in your seasoning cabinet right next to your salt and pepper, and if you are curious to bring it home, there are plenty of examples of foods you can elevate with a dash of MSG — from roasted vegetables to popcorn.
There's no reason to avoid Panda Express because it may have MSG in its food. It's one of many ways cooks make food taste better — hardly different from garlic or salt in application. The next time you're digging into a beautiful plate of Panda Express orange chicken, remember that the note of savory depth you're enjoying isn't some mysterious trick that's harmful to your health — it's a seasoning doing exactly what it's meant to do (be tasty).