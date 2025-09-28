Alton Brown's Trick To Properly Cooked Stuffed Acorn Squash

Renowned Food Network kitchen science enthusiast Alton Brown has made it his mission to explain to everyday kitchen mortals how chemical and physical reactions relate to and affect food. He's made a robust career ranging from TV shows like "Good Eats" to cookbooks and even cooking show tours, where he demystifies foods and cooking techniques and breaks down how factors like heat affect cooking times, textures, and ultimately, taste. If you are looking to understand a dish, how to cook it to perfection, and why a given method works best, Alton Brown is the guy to seek out.

As early hints of cool weather creep onto the scene, squash starts to appear in markets and grocery stores, and a roasted and beautifully caramelized stuffed squash — like acorn squash — starts to beckon with magnetism. Brown stuffs his squash with ground pork, rice, pine nuts, oregano, thyme, and sage, making it main dish-worthy and then some — but stuffing squash can alter the texture of the squash flesh, often leeching out moisture and rendering it dry. He effortlessly solves this problem by placing a knob of butter in the bottom of the squash before stuffing it.