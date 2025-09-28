The Wood Pellet Mistake That Could Be Throwing Off Your BBQ

Even if your wood fuel is dry and stored safely, there could be other issues that arise during the cooking process. Chef Charlie McKenna says that while your wood pellets themselves are unlikely to "sabotage" your food, the pellet grill could. That's why it's critical to properly clean your pellet grill regularly, to prevent the buildup of ash and other residue that can negatively affect its cooking ability or even be dangerous. Also, keep in mind that different types of grills have different strengths and weaknesses. Pellet grills are great for low and slow-style cooking, but if you're trying to use it to sear meat quick and fast, it's probably not the right model.

Another factor to consider when barbecuing with wood is choosing the best "flavor." The type of wood pellets or chips you use can seriously affect the flavor of your meat, so you want to stick to some basic guidelines. "Each wood puts off a slightly different flavor profile or smoke intensity," McKenna says." Hickory and oak are stronger smoke woods, and should be used for more robust meats like beef and game, if you like a stronger smoke flavor." On the other hand, he advises, "fruit woods are a softer smoke that gives hints of sweetness and should be used for softer products such as pork and seafood." So, keep McKenna's advice in mind to make sure your wood-smoked barbecue is on point.