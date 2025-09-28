Gordon Ramsay's 'Stick To Your Ribs' Stew Levels Up A Beefy Classic

There are a few simple rules to follow when making beef stew, and one is to coat your beef in flour before cooking. This will help brown the beef, as well as thicken the stew. If you use a seasoned flour, it can also help add flavor to your stew. Start with some oil in your pot and then sear the flour-coated beef before adding other ingredients. Beef stew is deceptively easy because there's not a lot of chopping needed during the prep work. You can throw whole shallots and cloves of garlic in with roughly sliced carrots alongside your beef before adding a bottle of beer or brown ale for a more flavorful stew. Add a few spoonfuls of tomato paste and then cover the stew with beef broth before setting in the oven at 150 degrees Fahrenheit for about two hours.

The final step is making the stars of the show: the mustard dumplings. These are made by combining flour, suet, and grain mustard and rolling into dumplings. Suet is an animal fat that is used in many British puddings, both sweet and savory. It helps to keep the dumplings rich and moist, and Gordon Ramsay considers it a non-negotiable ingredient for this stew. Place the dumplings in with your stew and return to the oven for about 20 more minutes before your beef stew is ready to be enjoyed.