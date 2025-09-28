How To Store A Leftover Milkshake When You Can't Finish The Whole Thing In One Sitting

A good milkshake always manages to hit the spot, but sometimes it's simply too much to finish in one sitting. Or perhaps it's so good you just want to stretch it out and save some for later. But milkshakes have one fatal flaw: they don't last very long before going bad and losing their consistency. They are made from dairy so it's virtually unavoidable. But whether you buy one of the best chain milkshakes or make it at home from scratch, rest assured that there is a way to stash your leftovers in the freezer for later if you feel the need to tap out before you reach the bottom.

Lindsey Baruch, content creator and recipe developer of @lindseyeats, shared some helpful insight with Chowhound to help you save your leftover milkshake for later. Her solution is quite simple: stick it in an airtight container and pop it in the freezer. When you are ready to finish it, her advice is almost as simple. "Defrost and enjoy," she says, "but it may need to be reblended, depending on your choice of ingredients and how they've separated in the freezer." This is because the freezing process will change the consistency of the milkshake.

When you're ready to finish it, simply let the milkshake defrost in the fridge for a bit so you aren't dealing with a solid hunk. From there, you can stick it back in a blender if needed depending on the amount of separation your ingredients have. This is especially important if you've made the perfect boozy milkshake, which can have a different texture and is generally less thick regardless of storing it in the freezer.