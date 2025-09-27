There's A Calculated Reason Chain Restaurants Have So Many Menu Options

If you've ever picked up a menu and been simply overwhelmed by the sheer volume of choices, you definitely aren't alone. Some restaurants are actually known for their massive menus where there's something for everyone, while others make a point to keep things short and sweet, opting instead to do a few things exceptionally well. While both serve their purposes, why exactly do some chains take the route of offering endless options to diners? It turns out there is actually a very real, calculated reason for this choice, and Chowhound got the inside scoop from a few industry experts to help you understand the decision-making process behind this approach.

Dan Rowe, founder of the franchise development company Fansmart, and Eddie Fahmy, franchise director of the popular fast food chain Döner Haus, shared valuable insight on why chains follow this interesting strategy with their menus. "Chain restaurants often build extensive menus in an effort to appeal to a wide range of customer preferences, capture different dayparts, and stay competitive within their category," says Rowe, whose company matches entrepreneurs with franchise opportunities. The Cheesecake Factory, which is well known for being the chain restaurant with the hands-down biggest menu, is a great example. The menu is big enough to offer something for everyone, but there are always misses along with the hits when you've got a menu that extensive.