How To Make Leftover Tortillas Taste First-Day Fresh

At Chowhound, we're all for reducing food waste and finding the best approach for properly storing and reheating leftovers for the optimum experience. If you're looking for a way to keep your leftover tortillas tasting fresh, chef Hank Shaw, the brains behind the cookbook "Borderlands," has some helpful pointers. When describing how he would revive store-bought tortillas, he explained that he reaches for his comal, which is a flat griddle. For corn tortillas that are a day or two old, he suggests preparing them in the griddle heated to about 500 degrees Fahrenheit. For flour tortillas, a lower temperature of about 400 degrees Fahrenheit would suffice. "Flour tortillas are far more forgiving," Shaw said. "They will keep for 10 days wrapped in the fridge." As a word of caution, he says to heat them until you get the desired bits of char "without annihilating them."

However, if the tortillas have gone stale, Shaw would rather not spend time trying to revive them. Instead, he recommends transforming them into a variety of crisp creations that offer a satisfying textural crunch in your recipes. For instance, you can turn them into crispy chips by cutting up the tortillas and baking or frying them, perfect for scooping your salsa or guacamole. They can also be served in classic dishes like chilaquiles or migas, added as a crispy casserole topping, or even tossed into a tortilla soup. Plus, making homemade chips using tortillas is a savvy hack to avoid soggy nachos.