Elvis Presley Once Left A Generous Tip For A Waitress And It Wasn't In The Form Of Money

Elvis Presley was the multi-faceted King of Rock and Roll, recognized for having an incredible voice, a unique style, and a fondness for Southern cooking. In addition, he was also a king of generosity, as he often gave back to his fans. Throughout the annals of Elvis' history, he gifted around 200 Cadillacs in his lifetime. Among all of them, one very famous story took place in the Formosa Cafe in West Hollywood, California.

As the story goes, Elvis was dining at the Formosa with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. After enjoying a full meal, the two paid their bills and left the cafe. As they were chatting on their way out, Elvis learned that, although the King had given a tip for the waitress' good service, his manager had left nothing. Furious about Parker's actions, Elvis went back into the cafe and tracked the waitress down. He apologized to her for his manager's actions (or lack thereof) and offered to leave her a better one by way of a Cadillac. There isn't much detail outside of this, but this tale — and Elvis' continued patronage at the Formosa — earned him a permanent booth at the cafe, which you can visit to this day.