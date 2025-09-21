Aldi's Affordable Brisket Is Changing How People Learn To Smoke Meat

If you're interested in learning to smoke brisket, you might be wary of purchasing a whole packer cut, which is made of two smaller cuts: The flat cut and the point cut. If you make a mistake on one of your early attempts at smoking one, it might cost you a fair amount of money and time. A packer brisket typically costs between $4 and $5 per pound, while a premium brand can run over $10 per pound, depending on quality. Since a packer cut brisket can weigh between 12 to 20 pounds, it's a significant investment. Premium flat and point cuts can cost up to $12 per pound as well.

However, you can now purchase a high-quality, inexpensive brisket at Aldi to practice on and learn how to become a barbecue master without sacrificing money or flavor. If you're new to Aldi, it has a lot in common with Trader Joe's. However, many people consider Aldi more budget-friendly than Trader Joe's, and it has quite a following. There has been a lot of buzz about Aldi's brisket, which weighs only about 2.5 to 3.5 pounds (give or take) and costs approximately $13 to $25. The price alone makes it a beginner-friendly option, as potential mistakes won't cost as much and will involve less waste.

Online reviewers have found Aldi's brisket very juicy and tender, displaying a nice sheen when finished, with a top-notch flavor. You can buy it in two pre-seasoned styles — Texas-Style BBQ Rubbed and Salt & Pepper Rubbed. This also makes it more convenient for a beginner, though you might need to adjust the spices to taste.