Does Boston Market Offer Senior Discounts?

Boston Market is a great place to pick up a "homestyle" meal on those days that you don't feel like cooking. So if you're a fan of the chain restaurant and of a certain age, can you get any money off your meal there? The answer is, it depends. There is no official corporate policy that says a Boston Market location has to offer a discount to seniors — but some locations are known to offer 10% off if you're age 55 or older. The secret to getting the discount is by simply calling ahead and asking, as many locations typically won't advertise the discount but will give it to you if you ask for it.

Boston Market actually used to have a rewards program that offered discounts for all ages. The program, called Rotisserie Rewards, allowed members access to deals and to earn points towards restaurant rewards, such as a free meal. But the program was abruptly shut down in 2024, with members shocked that they suddenly couldn't log in to access their rewards. Considering Boston Market locations appear to be closing left and right, it may be a matter of if you can even find a location to ask about discounts. Today, there are only around 16 locations in the entire country (though you may see Boston Market branded frozen meals at the grocery store).