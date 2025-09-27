Here's Exactly How Long Texas Roadhouse Ages Its Famous Steaks

Texas Roadhouse, a popular southern-style chain restaurant, keeps customers coming in through its affordable prices and family-friendly environment. But when most people think of a casual dining chain, they might not associate it with high quality. However, when it comes to Texas Roadhouse steaks, the chain has strict standards for its meat sourcing, and all of its steaks are aged between 14 and 25 days — one of those Texas Roadhouse secrets you probably didn't know.

In 2022, Texas Roadhouse revealed the aging process for its steaks to WBRC News. The restaurant's tenderloin is aged for the least amount of time at just 14 days, but all other steaks served at Texas Roadhouse are aged for anywhere from 22 to 25 days. The chain also uses high-quality Choice beef, which means it has more marbling and more flavor than other meat types, such as Select beef. The aging process is important to give steak the best flavor possible.