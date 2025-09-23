Like Summer, We Wish This Swedish Seasonal Trader Joe's Cake Would Stick Around Forever

With each new season, countless food shoppers flock to Trader Joe's to get their hands on the grocer's newest seasonal snacks and limited-time desserts. That being said, while fall may be rapidly approaching, many foodies are still hanging on to the absolute best Trader Joe's finds for summer 2025. Sure enough, next to Trader Joe's Carolina Gold BBQ Ridge Cut Potato Chips and the brand's carnival fun cake fries, TJ's has a creamy, strawberry dessert that sweet-treat lovers can't get enough of.

Beyond the usual hidden gems in Trader Joe's freezer aisle like the New York deli-style baked cheesecake, Trader Joe's Strawberries & Cream Cloud Cake quickly became a favored food item when it hit freezers a few months ago. What sets this specialty confection apart from other frozen cakes is its light and airy texture once thawed.

Specially crafted in Sweden, TJ's Strawberries & Cream Cloud Cake has the fluffy texture of a traditional Swedish cream cake or gräddtårta. More specifically, this one-of-a-kind, vanilla-kissed dessert includes a thin layer of custard sandwiched between two layers of sponge cake. The entire cake is then enveloped in fresh whipped cream and topped with a heaping portion of cut strawberries in a thick, sweet strawberry sauce.

Given this dessert's fruity flavor and cloud-like texture, fans continue to rave about it on social media. As a matter of fact, one Reddit user claimed to have eaten an entire cake by themselves, despite the fact that it's large enough to serve six — it was simply that delicious.