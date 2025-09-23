Like Summer, We Wish This Swedish Seasonal Trader Joe's Cake Would Stick Around Forever
With each new season, countless food shoppers flock to Trader Joe's to get their hands on the grocer's newest seasonal snacks and limited-time desserts. That being said, while fall may be rapidly approaching, many foodies are still hanging on to the absolute best Trader Joe's finds for summer 2025. Sure enough, next to Trader Joe's Carolina Gold BBQ Ridge Cut Potato Chips and the brand's carnival fun cake fries, TJ's has a creamy, strawberry dessert that sweet-treat lovers can't get enough of.
Beyond the usual hidden gems in Trader Joe's freezer aisle like the New York deli-style baked cheesecake, Trader Joe's Strawberries & Cream Cloud Cake quickly became a favored food item when it hit freezers a few months ago. What sets this specialty confection apart from other frozen cakes is its light and airy texture once thawed.
Specially crafted in Sweden, TJ's Strawberries & Cream Cloud Cake has the fluffy texture of a traditional Swedish cream cake or gräddtårta. More specifically, this one-of-a-kind, vanilla-kissed dessert includes a thin layer of custard sandwiched between two layers of sponge cake. The entire cake is then enveloped in fresh whipped cream and topped with a heaping portion of cut strawberries in a thick, sweet strawberry sauce.
Given this dessert's fruity flavor and cloud-like texture, fans continue to rave about it on social media. As a matter of fact, one Reddit user claimed to have eaten an entire cake by themselves, despite the fact that it's large enough to serve six — it was simply that delicious.
Is Trader Joe's Strawberries & Cream Cloud Cake still available in stores?
Needless to say, since this seasonal TJ's treat costs under $7 and is perfectly ready to eat after just 24 hours in your refrigerator, it's been a popular buy throughout the summer months. Even though the Trader Joe's website states this strawberry-infused cake is available "all summer long," there's no guarantee there are still any left in stores as the leaves start to fall.
However, even in early September, blogs were conducting detailed reviews of this specific product, which may be a good sign that you can still get your hands on one while supplies last. Still, given the fact that TJ's Strawberries & Cream Cloud Cake is a surefire winner among many loyal customers, your best bet is to call your local store ahead of time and check with an employee. Based on a comment in a Reddit post from a Trader Joe's staff member, many seasonal products, if applicable, are kept on store shelves until they're sold out. Therefore, you may still have some luck finding one of these delectable cakes as summer comes to an official close.
If you happen to miss the boat on this one, though, there's always next summer to look forward to. In the meantime, you can make another flavorful dessert by using the easy Trader Joe's shortcut for perfect strawberry shortcake. Just leave the milk out of TJ's boxed vanilla cake mix. Or, feel free to embrace autumnal foods as Trader Joe's releases its newest line of seasonal snacks and sweet treats; we hope to see these fall favorites return this year.