Transform Cool Whip Into Frosting With Just One Extra Ingredient

Autumn is quite possibly the most exciting season of the year in terms of baking. Although technically a subjective opinion, autumn baked goods are just superior. Pumpkin pie, apple crumb cake, cinnamon rolls, chai spiced cakes, pumpkin cream cheese loaf, cardamom buns, bread pudding (which you can make with pumpkin puree) ... the list goes on and on. If you're someone who not only gets excited about eating these treats but is also anticipating all of the baking that goes into it, then you may want to be let in on a little secret in terms of making the easiest homemade frosting ever. If you're looking for a delicious frosting to top some of your fall treats with this season, you can have a winning recipe with just two ingredients: Cool Whip and cream of tartar.

Most people have had Cool Whip, whether with some berries, as a topping on pie, or as a simple ingredient in things like cookies or no-bake pie. On its own, it already resembles frosting in some ways. It's slightly sweet, has a decent stability to its texture, and it's mild enough to hold flavors that are added to it. However, if you were to try using Cool Whip as a frosting for cake or cookies, it wouldn't be able to hold up on its own and may fall too flat. That's where the cream of tartar comes in, because it can help stabilize the Cool Whip and give you a frosting that actually holds up.