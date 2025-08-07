How Anthony Bourdain Really Felt About Pixar's Ratatouille

Now, Anthony Bourdain's love for the film came down to more than just the film's focus on and love for food. He also enjoyed how honestly the film dealt with the culinary world and culture. Of the movie he noted that "They got the food, the reactions to food, and tiny details to food really right — down to the barely noticeable pink burns on one of the character's forearms." This kind of tender attention to detail and willingness to portray the rough edges of culinary life is perfectly in line with Bourdain's personal philosophy, which valued authenticity and love for craft above all else. His love for the film even contributed to his real life friendship with Patton Oswalt, who voiced the main character Remy the rat, which is certainly a testament to the film's powers.

The film's themes certainly ring true to Bourdain's own food philosophy, which centered emotional ties to cooking and to consuming food. As with any art or craft, cooking is built on personal connection and nostalgia. In fact, the film helped foster a culinary connection between himself and his daughter. As Bourdain noted in a 2016 interview with NPR, he revealed that the film inspired his daughter's culinary interest. After they watched the film, Bourdain said that she "insisted that we make ratatouille." She also persuaded him to include his recipe for the iconic French peasant dish in his cookbook, "Appetites." So it seems his connection was not just a matter of profession, but also personal connection. And any film that can influence a figure as powerful as Anthony Bourdain is certainly worth a watch.