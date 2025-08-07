How Anthony Bourdain Really Felt About Pixar's Ratatouille
The late, great Anthony Bourdain was many things, but easily impressed he was not. The chef, author, and world traveler had many staunch opinions on culinary matters both big and small. He loathed club sandwiches, loved In-N-Out burger, and had a serious affinity for blood based sausages (among other globally inspired dishes). When he gave his opinion, we listened, and let ourselves be guided by his wisdom. Now, his preferences didn't just stop at all things edible. He was quite the film buff as well. So what, then, was his favorite food film?
While you might be tempted to assume his favorite culinary film was an art house project or indie darling, his choice is actually a Pixar production. Yes, Bourdain's favorite foodie film was none other than the 2007 animated film "Ratatouille." In a 2011 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bourdain put the rat-led food film at the top of his food film favorites. His love for the film is more than understandable, considering its focus on the world of fine French dining (particularly from the kitchen staff's perspective). Bourdain himself worked for many years as a chef at the New York French eatery Brasserie Les Halles. According to Bourdain, the film "captured a passionate love of food in a way that very few other films have."
The power of Ratatouille
Now, Anthony Bourdain's love for the film came down to more than just the film's focus on and love for food. He also enjoyed how honestly the film dealt with the culinary world and culture. Of the movie he noted that "They got the food, the reactions to food, and tiny details to food really right — down to the barely noticeable pink burns on one of the character's forearms." This kind of tender attention to detail and willingness to portray the rough edges of culinary life is perfectly in line with Bourdain's personal philosophy, which valued authenticity and love for craft above all else. His love for the film even contributed to his real life friendship with Patton Oswalt, who voiced the main character Remy the rat, which is certainly a testament to the film's powers.
The film's themes certainly ring true to Bourdain's own food philosophy, which centered emotional ties to cooking and to consuming food. As with any art or craft, cooking is built on personal connection and nostalgia. In fact, the film helped foster a culinary connection between himself and his daughter. As Bourdain noted in a 2016 interview with NPR, he revealed that the film inspired his daughter's culinary interest. After they watched the film, Bourdain said that she "insisted that we make ratatouille." She also persuaded him to include his recipe for the iconic French peasant dish in his cookbook, "Appetites." So it seems his connection was not just a matter of profession, but also personal connection. And any film that can influence a figure as powerful as Anthony Bourdain is certainly worth a watch.