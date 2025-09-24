Avoid Buying These 7 Grill Accessories That Pitmasters Secretly Skip For Their BBQ

Stop right there! You probably are going scroll past this thinking that a Bluetooth thermometer is not only an essential tool but also the only type of thermometer you should have at your barbecue station. However, Ben Carroccio disagrees. "They're flashy, but unnecessary," he says. "A standard instant-read kitchen thermometer works just as well, if not better." For those of you who don't know, an instant-read thermometer allows you to check the temperature of the food in different spots in quick succession, whereas Bluetooth thermometers have a leave-in probe that continuously monitors the internal temperature in one location and transmits its data to your smartphone or other device. Carroccio recommends either the Cooper-Atkins digital thermometer or the Taylor digital thermometer because they're inexpensive, reliable, and accurate.

Carroccio further explains, "The key is knowing when to pull [the meat], then letting it rest 15–30 minutes so the juices settle. High-dollar gadgets won't beat patience and technique." So, if you really want to improve your barbecue skills, then investing in an instant-read thermometer is the best choice. When cooking meat, from pan searing a steak to grilling a burger, developing a feeling of doneness is essential. It sounds a bit odd, but you need to teach yourself how to recognize the subtle difference between a well-done and medium-rare piece of meat by just touching it with your fingertips. If your station is filled with fancy thermometers that send temperatures to your smartphone, you might never learn this technique that's so crucial in becoming an expert pitmaster.