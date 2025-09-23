How To Keep Microwave Mac And Cheese Cups From Getting Watery

The tragedy of the microwave mac and cheese cup: You peel back the lid, stir with hopeful anticipation, and instead of creamy comfort you get a sad soup of cheese powder and starchy water. It is not that the cup lied to you; it's just that microwaves love to turn anything with water into a steam bath, and your macaroni is the victim.

Enter the surprisingly low-tech solution making the rounds online: Put a paper towel under the cup while it cooks. Sound too simple? It's exactly the kind of hack that feels like kitchen folklore until you try it.

This hack works because microwaves heat water molecules fast, which creates steam. The steam rises, hits the roof of your microwave, and drips back down into your noodles. By setting the cup on a paper towel, you create a moisture-absorbing barrier that grabs condensation before it puddles. The result: less swamp, more sauce. Think of it as the cheese-lover's version of blotting pizza grease with a napkin. Plus, it's an easy fix that requires zero gadgets, zero prep, and about three extra seconds of your life. Not bad for rescuing weeknight comfort food.