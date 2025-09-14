The Clever Hanger Hack That Keeps Paper Towels Handy

It's rare to find a kitchen without a healthy stock of paper towels. Even environmentally-conscious home cooks often keep a roll or two handy to clean up messes that are just too filthy for washable towels and sponges alone, such as raw chicken residue or an errant egg splattering onto the floor. They're also useful for things like protecting your lunchbox sandwich from getting soggy or keeping freshly cut herbs bright and crisp for longer (just dampen it and roll the herb stems inside).

However, paper towel rolls are also notoriously bulky, frequently taking up valuable space on your counter even when neatly corralled in an aesthetically pleasing free-standing rack. The shape also makes it difficult to transport them to different areas of the kitchen as you cook, meal prep, or clean. Fortunately, there's a simple kitchen hack that makes paper towels much easier to store, and all you need is something that most people already have: a plastic clothes hanger.

The idea is to snip a section from the straight part of the hanger on the bottom, then slip the cut ends securely into either side of a paper towel roll. This allows you to easily hang them from a cupboard handle or carry them with you to different food prep stations. That way, they're close at hand when you need something to help keep baby spinach leaves fresh in the fridge, to address an urgent mess, or even quickly cover and clean an injury.