Why David Chang Says There's 'No Reason' To Buy Food Storage Containers (Yes, Even Ziploc Bags)

Food storage falls right behind cooking and eating when it comes to the top three most common activities in the kitchen. Though storing your leftovers or those deliciously innovative Mason jar meals is a passive activity, it's still pretty important. Storing your food properly doesn't just preserve its freshness, it also contains odors that might contaminate other items in your fridge, keeps vermin out of dry goods stored in your pantry, and makes meals portable so you can easily take them with you to the office or classroom.

Of course, high-quality food storage containers can be expensive, and those that aren't are also usually lacking in terms of durability. Fortunately, Momofuku founder and professional chef David Chang has a pretty genius hack for collecting durable, uniform food storage containers. The idea is to save your plastic takeout containers, especially the black heavy-duty ones with transparent lids that many Asian restaurants use to protect endless orders of mouthwatering General Tso's chicken, egg rolls, beef lo mein, and more.

In a video for GQ, Chang says there's "simply no reason to throw these out," as they're easy to wash with lids that lock tightly into place. They also come in fairly standard shapes and sizes, meaning they'll also be no problem to store, as you can simply stack like shapes together. That's the other facet of genius in this idea — saving takeout containers from your favorite restaurant means your food storage containers will always be uniform, eliminating the endless hunt for lids and containers that match each other.