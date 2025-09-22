Here's Why You May Want To Avoid Ordering Meatloaf At Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known for its signature comfort food dishes that taste homemade — as in fresh out of the oven. The restaurant chain knows how to make an impression with Southern classics, often selling 11 million of one particular menu item per year. Quality is always a hallmark of a good restaurant chain, and recently Cracker Barrel has been under scrutiny for compromising on the quality that most expect from the chain. Employees at Cracker Barrel revealed online that the company has started to sell day-old meatloaf. As one of Cracker Barrel's staple menu items, this has led to widespread criticism after an employee shared a viral video of frozen meatloaf in one of the chain's kitchens.

In efforts to cut back on resources and save some money, Cracker Barrel management had advised employees to prepare the meatloaf the day before and then warm it up using a microwave moments before it was to be served. This preparation method affects the taste and texture of the meatloaf, which defies the glory of the ketchup-smothered American classic. Another menu item which the company also decided not to serve fresh are the biscuits, which were prepared the day before and reheated.