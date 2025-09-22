The Genius Way Restaurants Make Their Sandwiches Extra Delicious

There is no need to settle for dry, boring sandwiches when there are plenty of tips and tricks to level up your sandwich game or steps to take to ensure that you build a sandwich that doesn't fall apart. Still, what most people forget about are the greens. Dry greens thrown in between your fillings won't cut it if you're after restaurant standard sandwiches. Lindsey Baruch, content creator and recipe developer of @‌lindseyeats, and Lexi Stahr, sous chef at Lucky Charlie, spoke with Chowhound for an exclusive on making a sandwich that elevates the taste to restaurant-level.

Dressing your greens is a simple and ideal trick to keep your sandwich juicy and bursting with the types of flavors that make you the designated household sandwich-maker. The trick lies in layering the flavors and textures. Stahr explains how greens make or break a sandwich: "Greens are often the light, acidic part of a sandwich, and even a little lemon, olive oil, and salt will balance out your bite and completely change the eating experience. But sometimes greens are more of a protective barrier to add texture, or it simply doesn't make sense for the sandwich".

Dressing your greens is not only about the texture, but also the seasoning. Without dressing your salad, you can expect a bland set of greens which are far from restaurant-worthy. Dressing your greens also results in the other vegetables in your sandwich absorbing that flavor. Baruch recommends a few simple additions to upgrade your sandwich greens, such as using "salt and a dressing, such as olive oil and lemon juice". Other ingredients to consider when dressing sandwich greens are Dijon mustard, red wine vinegar, pepper, and pickle brine.