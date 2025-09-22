Panda Express Opens Kind Of Early — Here's What To Order For Breakfast

Panda Express is known for its Chinese fast-casual menu, featuring items like the signature orange chicken and black pepper Angus steak, which may be served in portion sizes large enough to leave you with enough leftovers for meal prep for the week. What you might not know about the restaurant chain, though, is its unexpected hours, which you may think would start serving its savory dishes around lunchtime. Surprisingly, some Panda Express locations open up pretty early for an eatery that doesn't serve any traditional breakfast dishes. Some restaurants open at 10 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and even 9 a.m. in some places.

Now, is Panda Express planning to serve breakfast, you might ask? The answer is no — at least, not anything the chain has announced publicly. However, you can order the usual menu whenever your local Panda Express opens, whether that's a hearty breakfast or a yummy lunchtime meal.