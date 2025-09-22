This Fast Food Dessert Is The Worst Frozen Treat To Get On A Hot Day

Sometimes you just need to add a sweet treat to your fast food order; and, luckily, there are various chains that offer delicious dessert items on their menus, such as the McDonald's McFlurry or a Chick-fil-A milkshake. However, there is one dessert that may not last on your drive home. Chowhound ranked 13 signature fast food desserts, and we found the Wendy's chocolate Frosty to be quite disappointing — mainly for the fact that it melted before we could even try it. Maybe some of the brand's other flavors would have had a thicker texture, or maybe we just got a bad batch. Either way, this Frosty was unenjoyable.

The Frosty was created to provide the perfect sweet and creamy treat to have alongside your burger. Frostys are said to be thick enough to eat with a spoon — but unfortunately, ours turned to soup. And we aren't the only ones who found that this treat melted way too fast, as other customers have said it turned to liquid before they could even retrieve their order at the window. Some people suggest asking ahead of time to wait to make it until they're at the window, and have had success with this method. At the unlikely chance we order this treat again, we'll give this a try.