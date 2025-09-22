This Fast Food Dessert Is The Worst Frozen Treat To Get On A Hot Day
Sometimes you just need to add a sweet treat to your fast food order; and, luckily, there are various chains that offer delicious dessert items on their menus, such as the McDonald's McFlurry or a Chick-fil-A milkshake. However, there is one dessert that may not last on your drive home. Chowhound ranked 13 signature fast food desserts, and we found the Wendy's chocolate Frosty to be quite disappointing — mainly for the fact that it melted before we could even try it. Maybe some of the brand's other flavors would have had a thicker texture, or maybe we just got a bad batch. Either way, this Frosty was unenjoyable.
The Frosty was created to provide the perfect sweet and creamy treat to have alongside your burger. Frostys are said to be thick enough to eat with a spoon — but unfortunately, ours turned to soup. And we aren't the only ones who found that this treat melted way too fast, as other customers have said it turned to liquid before they could even retrieve their order at the window. Some people suggest asking ahead of time to wait to make it until they're at the window, and have had success with this method. At the unlikely chance we order this treat again, we'll give this a try.
How the Frosty compared to other desserts
While the Frosty did not exceed our expectations, not all fast food desserts disappointed us. Our favorite was the Culver's Concrete Mixer, which was perfectly creamy and didn't melt right away. Even Sonic's cherry limeade slush had a thicker texture than the Frosty. While there is always the option to refreeze your Frosty after it melts, this may give it a grainy, crystallized texture. Plus, no one wants to have to wait for their treat to solidify again.
Many customers have complained about Wendy's Frostys forming a strange texture after melting, and even found the salted caramel Frosty turned green after sitting out. While there's no definitive answer as to why this happened, it's likely the oxidation of fats and artificial dyes that turn a greenish hue when left out, or could even be bacteria forming. Thankfully, we didn't notice a green color forming as the chocolate Frosty melted, so maybe it's a mishap with the salted caramel. If your McDonald's soft serve machine is up and running, we suggest going there instead.
The classic chocolate Frosty was the most ordered Frosty flavor in 2023, so maybe there is something we're missing. With a side order of fries, maybe this melted dessert would have still been delicious as a dip. But for now, we'll stick with a dessert item that doesn't get affected by the temperature.